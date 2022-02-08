Kinzinger: Trump ‘the worst president United States ever had’

FILE – Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., questions witnesses during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2021. Kinzinger is calling on Democrats and independents to form an “uneasy alliance” with Republicans to fight former President Donald Trump’s influence in Republican politics. (AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

(WTVO) — Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) said former President Donald Trump was “the worst president the United States of America ever had” during an interview on Monday, and following his censure by the Republican National Committee.

Kinzinger, who recently celebrated the birth of his son, Christian, appeared on CNN and said he wanted his son to get “a full accounting of what happened on January 6th” when he’s old enough, adding of Trump, “He was a liar. He was a charlatan. And he was a man with a most fragile ego I ever met.”

“I’m also going to tell [my son] that it was the moment that I hope America hit the bottom of, you know, its slide towards authoritarianism, and the moment we woke up,” Kinzinger continued. “I think we’re gonna look back and say, wow, that was a moment we might have flown too close to the sun and we can never do that again.”

Kinzinger was one of only 3 House Republicans who voted both to impeach Trump and to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green from her committees.

After the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, 11 members of the Kinzinger family sent a handwritten two-page letter, saying he was working with “the devil’s army” for his public break with the president.

“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” they wrote. “You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!”

Kinzinger was also censured by the La Salle County Republican Party for participating on the Jan. 6th Committee.