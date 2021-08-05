Kinzinger on Jan 6th Commission, Illinois student mask mandate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) sat down with Eyewitness News’ Eric Wilson to discuss his participation in the Jan 6th Commission, his reaction to Gov. JB Pritzker’s latest mask mandate for K-12 students, and what lies ahead in his career.

Kinzinger serves on the House Select Committee, which seeks to uncover the truth of what happened on Jan. 6, when a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters and anti-government extremists stormed the Capitol amid the certification of the Electoral College vote in favor of President Joe Biden.

“I didn’t ever expect to be asked to do this,” Kinzinger said. “It isn’t the most exciting thing to do, but it is the right thing to do.”

Kinzinger called attack a threat to democracy itself.

“What happened on January 6th, you have the number 1, 2 and third in line of the presidency, all within striking distance of a mob that almost killed a friggin’ police officer and certainly would not hesitate to kill or attack a politician who aren’t very popular among that group.”

In regards to the state’s school mask mandate, Kinzinger said, “If that’s what keeps kids safe – all these kids aren’t vaccinated – then it’s fine to lean forward on it, as long as it’s not being done in a strong handed way, as long as it’s being done on scientific recommendations.”

