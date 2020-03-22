Listen Now
Sports Central with Mark Carman and Kevin Powell

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Kindergartners dress up to watch teacher say ‘I do’ in virtual wedding

News

“There is joy in the middle of the Coronavirus."

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Two students of teacher Courtney McKendree watch her wedding online (Shared with Mallory Brooks)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Just because you’re attending a wedding while sitting on your living room couch, doesn’t mean you can attend in short and flip flops. Some kindergartners in Arkansas “dressed to impress” on Saturday to honor one of their favorite teachers.

Courtney McKendree and Chase Chism got married with a very small group in attendance — and hundreds more, including many of her students, watching on Facebook Live.

Parents of the little ones posted images online of their children all dressed up to enjoy the ceremony.

The couple from Perryville, Ark. was faced with putting off their wedding due to the coronavirus or going online with the ceremony. They chose the latter.

Chase told 501 Life the two were emotional about changing their plans for the regularly-scheduled, in-person wedding, but “there is complete joy in getting married. We were going to get married regardless. No Coronavirus was going to stop that.”

As for the honeymoon, the Chisms will wait until travel restrictions are lifted. They have no plans to go virtual for that.

“There is joy in the middle of the Coronavirus,” Chase told 501 Life.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular