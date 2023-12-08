(KTLA) – The Hollywood Hills home of actor Keanu Reeves has once again been targeted by burglars.

On Wednesday night, police responded to an anonymous call of a trespasser on Reeves’ property at around 7 p.m., sources with the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ.

Officers responded and found no suspects.

The outlet said that around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, police were alerted once more when an alarm on the property went off.

Law enforcement sources told the site that security cameras on the property caught “multiple men with ski masks smashing a window” to break into the home.

The suspects reportedly stole a firearm, but it’s not known if anything else was taken.

Reeves was allegedly not home during the incident.

Detectives are looking through the camera footage on the property to get more information.

Sources told TMZ that police are investigating whether or not the initial call was from someone attempting to scout the property.

This isn’t the first time the “John Wick” star’s home has been broken into.

In 2014, his home was victim to two back-to-back break-ins.

Nexstar’s KTLA 5 has reached out to the LAPD and Reeves’ team for additional information and is awaiting a response.