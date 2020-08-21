Kanye West will not be on Illinois’ presidential ballot: report

CHICAGO — Illinois election officials voted to keep rapper Kanye West off the state’s presidential ballot in November.

According to the Chicago Tribune, West was booted off the ballot after an 8-0 vote by the State Board of Elections. The Tribune said he was 1,300 signatures short of the 2,500 needed

West was also taken off the ballot in Wisconsin and Ohio.

The rapper announced in July he’s running for president on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.” West has since been gathering signatures to get on the ballot in several states.

Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several swing states to siphon Black votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Wisconsin is expected to play a key role in deciding the election after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.