Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Kansas man breaks out Halloween, Christmas decorations to promote face masks

News

by: Chris Searcy (WDAF) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — Some residents in Overland Park, Kansas, have noticed a lawn filled with skeletons and snowmen. At first glance they thought someone was getting an early start on the holiday season. 

However, it’s something much more profound than that.  

Kenneth Torres, a retired biologist, decided to decorate with purpose. He pulled out his Christmas and Halloween decorations and modified them so that they displayed messages promoting mask wearing and social distancing. 

Overland Park City Councilman Paul Lyons, who lives next door to Torres, said he was confused by the decorations at first. 

“I saw the decorations here for Christmas, and I thought, ‘What the heck is he doing that so early for?’ I come driving by and I see what the message was and I thought, ‘What a cool message that is,'” Lyons Said.

Lyons said the city has been fighting an uphill battle against the virus, and that several attractions have had to close.

 Torres said he’s just doing his part.

“One death on this is too many,” he said. “We want to do everything that we can to make sure that we are all safe for the holidays when they come around so that we can enjoy them.”

Torres was worried that he might receive hate from people who believe that we shouldn’t wear masks, but so far the response has been overwhelmingly positive. 

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular