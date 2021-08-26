Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Judge tells drug suspect he can avoid prison time by getting vaccinated

News

by: Sean Noone,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A judge told an Ohio man he could either serve probation for drug possession or 18 months in prison. The decision comes down to whether the man decides to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Brandon Rutherford, 20, is essentially being charged with being associated with somebody who had fentanyl-related compounds.

Rutherford’s attorney, Carl Lewis, says he’s never heard of a defendant being asked to make a choice like this in the 31 years he’s been practicing law.

“When we received the judge’s statement, and ‘I order you to be vaccinated within 60 days,’ you could have heard a pin drop in the courtroom,” said Lewis. “Every lawyer, the court reporter, everyone stopped and said, ‘Did I just hear that right?’”

The judge’s logic is that Rutherford was found with fentanyl, which he said is more deadly than COVID-19 — and certainly the vaccine.

Rutherford says he doesn’t plan on getting the vaccine and the judge shouldn’t have put him in this position.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories