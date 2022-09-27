JOLIET, Ill. – A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after getting ahold of a gun and shooting himself in the head, Joliet police said.

Just after 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Comstock Street, officers located the toddler and immediately performed life-saving measures after the child allegedly found an unsecured handgun in a bedroom inside the home.

First responders then rushed the boy to Amita St Joseph Medical Center.

Authorities say the boy’s mother is on scene and cooperating with officials. No additional information was made available by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.