Joe Rogan mocks controversies in return to stand-up comedy: ‘I talk s— for a living’



(The Hill) – Joe Rogan made his return to stand-up this week amid ongoing backlash over his past use of racial slurs and the sharing of COVID-19 misinformation on his highly popular podcast.

“I used to say it if [I was talking about] a Richard Pryor bit or something, I would say it in context,” Rogan said, referring to his use of the N-word, at a show in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported. “Somebody made a compilation of every time I said that word over 14 years and they put it on YouTube, and it turned out that was racist as f—. Even to me! I’m me and I’m watching it saying, ‘Stop saying it!’ I put my cursor over the video and I’m like, ‘Four more minutes?!’”

Rogan, who issued a formal apology last weekend for his past racist comments, added that he had not used the slur in years.

The podcaster also addressed the controversy about his comments expressing skepticism about coronavirus vaccines, saying that the uproar is “baffling.”

“I talk s— for a living — that’s why this is so baffling to me,” Rogan said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? What dumb s— were you about to do when my stupid idea sounded better? ‘You know that dude who made people people eat animal d— on TV? How does he feel about medicine?’ If you want my advice, don’t take my advice.”

Rogan was asked in a question-and-answer segment during the show whether he would accept right-wing platform Rumble’s $100 million offer to move his show from Spotify after multiple artists removed their music catalogs from the streaming service over its continued support for “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“No, Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably, let’s see what happens,” he reportedly said.

Spotify quietly pulled more than 70 episodes of Rogan’s podcast off the platform amid the separate controversies.

The podcaster’s return to stand-up comes after former President Trump weighed in on the backlash, saying that Rogan’s “got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics.”