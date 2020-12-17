Jeremy Bulloch, original Boba Fett actor, has died at the age of 75

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Jeremy Bulloch, the man behind the famous Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett has died.

According to Bulloch’s website, the actor died peacefully following health complications, including several years living with Parkinson’s disease.

Bulloch spent his final weeks in the care of staff at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, England.

His wife of over 50 years and two of his sons were by his side during his final days.

Besides Star Wars, Bulloch also had roles in Summer Holiday and James Bond; TV series the Newcomers, Doctor Who, Agony and Robin of Sherwood, and several West End theatre productions.

The character Boba Fett has since been played by Daniel Logan in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Temuera Morrison in season two of The Mandalorian.