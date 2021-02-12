Jeopardy champ Brayden Smith dies at 24

Brayden Smith competes on “Jeopardy!” He won nearly $116,000 during his five-day winning streak.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas resident and five-time Jeopardy! champion Brayden Smith is dead. The 24-year-old passed away on Feb. 5.

Smith was among some of the last contestants to be on the popular game show prior to host Alex Trebek’s death and won nearly $116,000 during his five-day winning streak.

According to his obituary, which gives no details about his death, it said Smith was looking forward to competing in the show’s Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! sent the following statement:

“The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed.”

He was a 2020 graduate of UNLV and planning to attend law school and become a lawyer for the government.

His obituary said he was “a lover of knowledge and an advocate for justice.”

