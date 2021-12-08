Jennifer Aniston says she’s been called a ‘liberal Vax-hole’ over pro-vaccine stance

FILE: Jennifer Aniston accepts The People’s Icon of 2019 award on stage during the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019. (Photo by: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

(The Hill) — Jennifer Aniston says she’s been “bullied” for taking a pro-vaccine stance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know, someone literally called me a ‘liberal Vax-hole’ the other day,” the “Morning Show” and former “Friends” star told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday.

“I don’t understand the disconnect right now,” Aniston said, “being bullied for wanting people not to be sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about.”

The 52-year-old actor has been a vocal proponent of getting vaccinated and has called on the public to disclose their vaccination status.

In an interview earlier this year, Aniston said that people have a “moral and professional obligation to inform” others about whether they’ve been vaccinated. She said in an Instagram post in August that during a pandemic people should “care about more than just” themselves.

Aniston told the Reporter that she’s become more of a homebody amid COVID-19.

“And that’s the other thing about the pandemic: I’m prone to agoraphobia, and so I used to be like, ‘Let’s go to dinner,’ and now I’m like, ‘No, let’s not. Come over, come over, come over,'” Aniston said.

“I think I’ve been to five restaurants [since the pandemic began], and the same ones because they required vaccinations.”

The Emmy Award winner — who earned a leadership award from the Reporter for her “professional and philanthropic contributions” — said she believes the world is “getting closer” to the “COVID finish line.”

“I’m excited to get on a plane again,” Aniston said, “and terrified as well.”

