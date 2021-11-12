Jelani Day’s phone found, forensic analysis pending officials confirm

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Jelani Day’s cell phone has been found and is being sent in for forensic analyses, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The department confirmed the news to ABC7, who also spoke with Private Investigator Sergio Serritella, who was hired by Father Michael Pfleger to assist in the investigation into Day’s death.

Serritella said this is a key piece of evidence.

“With respect to his location, his movement, who he was communicating with, the content of those communications, I really think that if we can find his phone, digital forensics will advance this investigation in a major way,” Serritella said.

As previously reported, Day was a graduate student at Illinois State University who went missing in August. His body was found in the Illinois River near Peru a few weeks later.