Jelani Day bill passes the Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Senate Bill 3932, also known as the Jelani Day Bill, was passed in the Illinois Senate Thursday, Feb. 24.

The legislation amends the Missing Person Identification Act, and it would require the FBI to get involved if medical examiners or coroners can not identify human remains within 72 hours of them being discovered.

The bill was introduced after Illinois State University Graduate Student Jelani Day went missing in August and was found dead in the Illinois River on Sept. 4, 2021.

The bill is now on its way to the Illinois House.

The full text of the bill is available on the Illinois General Assembly’s website.