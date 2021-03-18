‘It’s over us’: Anchors flee TV studio as possible tornado moves across North Carolina station

News

by: FOX8 Digital Desk,

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Anchors at a North Carolina news station experienced a scary moment on Thursday afternoon as a possible tornado moved across the station Thursday afternoon.

During the live broadcast around 5 p.m., Van Denton, the chief meteorologist for Nexstar’s WGHP (FOX8), said, “It’s over us. This is not the room we need to be in,” before saying he and anchors Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen were evacuating the studio.

“In my 37 years working at FOX8, I have never experienced anything like that. I have never heard the roof rattle like that and we have never had to leave the studio in a broadcast like we just did,” McNeill said.

Thankfully, everyone at the station is safe.

There was no apparent structural damage to the building.

Storms that left splintered homes and broken trees across Alabama and Mississippi moved east Thursday across North Carolina but largely spared the Atlantic Coast states any significant damage.

No serious injuries have been reported in North Carolina.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular