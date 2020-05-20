Listen Now
It’s National Rescue Dog Day!

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — If you’ve been thinking about getting a furry friend, today would be the perfect time to do it.

Wednesday marks National Rescue Dog Day, which recognizes the benefits of adopting a dog in need of a home.

The day was also established to promote education for children and to encourage spaying and neutering, according to the National Rescue Dog Day website.

According to the ASPCA, 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year. 

To comply with social distancing guidelines, most shelters are closed to the public and are only doing adoptions by appointment, make sure you call ahead to let them know you are interested in adopting.

