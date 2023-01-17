Chicago Party Aunt creator Chris Witaske talks to WGN’s Ryan Burrow about how he was able to sell Hollywood on a Chicago-centric show, the pressures of keeping up the social media account, and the Chicago fraternity that’s been influencing the entertainment industry. Ever thought about pitching your own TV show? Chris has some tips and suggestions for Midwesterners with their eyes on making it big in L.A.

