ISU to update mask policy starting Feb. 28

News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University (ISU) announced that it will be updating its masking policy on campus Monday.

According to an email sent to students, due to Gov. Pritzker planning on lifting the state-wide mask mandate, ISU will not require students to wear a mask in indoor spaces starting Feb. 28, with a few exceptions.

Places students will still be required to wear masks include:

  • Classrooms and laboratories
  • Clinical settings, including Student Health Services, Student Counseling Services, COVID-19 testing sites, and other exceptions listed on the Coronavirus website.
  • Public transportation (including Connect Transit buses) and in other federally-mandated sites.
  • University events where required by contract with speakers, performers.

Individuals will also be required to wear a mask in residents hall rooms and private offices upon the occupant’s request.

ISU’s Director of Media Relations Eric Jome said students are still welcome to wear masks around campus if they choose to.

“If people do wish to continue wearing those(masks), it is certainly something we are supportive of, and people need to continue making their own choices if they wish to continue wearing those in areas where they are not required,” Jome said.

These changes are not affecting the university’s COVID-19 testing or vaccination requirements.

Updated information about ISU’s COVID-19 policy is available on the university’s website.

Popular