NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University dining, residence hall and maintenance employees now have the option to strike amid labor contract negotiations with the university.

Monday, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) 1110 announced a near unanimous decision to make striking an option.

According to AFSCME 1110 representatives, 80% of its members that work at ISU voted Friday on strike authorization. 96% of those voting members said yes to striking being a possible tactic used by the negotiating team, if needed.

This does not mean a strike will happen, however, it’s giving members the option to do so.

“I don’t want to go on strike, but if we have to we will,” said building service worker at ISU Chuck Carver.

Carver is also the president of the union AFSCME 1110 which represents ISU’s dining, resident hall and maintenance employees.

Since October, AFSCME 1110 and ISU have been negotiating new contract after the latest contract expired in June. The parties have agreed on some matters, but wages is keeping them from agreeing to a new deal.

“We’ve met over 20 times and we’re just not seeing real movement from the administration,” said the director of public affairs for AFSCME Counsel 31 Anders Lindall.

Union reps would not disclose specific wage offers they’ve declined from ISU, but said anything they’ve offered is not enough to attract and retain employees.

“We have building service workers leaving daily, dining folks leaving daily to go out to higher-paying jobs, and they’re out there in our community,” Carver said.

Carver, a building service worker himself, said his building is five staff members short, and less staff is leaving more work to fall on him and others. He said the biggest thing is their quality of work is being affected by the under staffing.

“It’s another 7.5 hours of work crammed into my 7.5 hours worth of work. We’re doing just the bare basics to keep it running,” Carver said.

Reps for Illinois State declined an interview about the manner but directed us to their negotiating website. In part it reads: “While we are disappointed, this is not an unexpected development, as holding a strike authorization vote is often a normal part of the negotiation process.”

Both sides believe a deal can be reached without having to strike. Lindall said striking would not be good for either party involved.

“It is up to the actions of university administration and their willingness to make movement at the bargaining table to avert a strike,” Lindall said.

There are two more negotiating sessions scheduled between the university and the union’s negotiating team for Wednesday and Friday of this week.

Both sides have agreed to bring a neutral mediator should they not be able to come to an agreement amongst themselves.