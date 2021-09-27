Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Is it safe to trick-or-treat this Halloween? CDC weighs in

by: Talia Naquin,

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing in on Halloween safety amid the continuing pandemic.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Face the Nation on Sunday that kids can trick-or-treat safely this year, adding, “If you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely.”

Walensky said the key is remaining outdoors and in small groups.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” she said.

Last year, the CDC asked families to avoid trick-or-treating to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and many communities postponed or canceled their celebrations.

That means it is also safe to hand out candy with precautions.

The CDC defines exposure to COVID-19 as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more.

As long as people are keeping those interactions brief, handing out candy is okay, too.

Walensky also encouraged people to get vaccinated and to get boosters if they are eligible to do so.

