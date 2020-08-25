Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Is convalescent plasma transfusion beneficial for COVID-19 patients?

News

"No medicine can 'Fix it.'"

by: JuYeon Kim

Posted: / Updated:

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2 / Fox 24) – President Donald Trump mentioned over the weekend the Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma. Area doctors say its a treatment option that has been in use for a couple of months now, but it is the first time the results of its effectiveness have been publicized.

Covalescent plasma refers to the protein portion of the blood that contains the antibodies to a certain disease. Doctors say there is still so much unknown about its benefits and side effects.

“When we look at somethig like convalescent plasma, the important thing to remember is that it’s not going to be the ‘Be all, end all.’ It is one of many things that we can use to help support the body in the healing process,” explained Dr. Rohith Saravanan with Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Saravanan says the patient selection criteria has been favoring those that are rapidly progressing in the disease, but have good changes of recovery. Like with any treatment or procedure, it works for some and not for others. There is still not enough data at this time to support widespread effectiveness.

“Well, do we know enough about these antibodies? How long do they last after someone recovers? How effective are they against a slight variant of a strain? We don’t know the answer to those questions, and that’s why we’re having mixed results in regard to effectiveness,” said Saravanan.

Dr. Timothy Benton with Midland Memorial says the effectiveness also depends on variables out of their control. 

“We’ll continue what we’re doing, maybe ramp up some, but it also depends on the availability of the plasma, too,” explained Benton. “And as it’s become more available, maybe we’ve seen a little better results.”

For someone to be able to donate convalescent plasma for COVID-19, there are currently FDA guidelines on who can donate.

  • They must have been diagnosed with COVID-19
  • Enough time must have passed to deem them “recovered”
  • They must prove enough antibodies are in their system by taking a test

“There can be protein mismatches, ones that need their own tests for, that can still cause reactions. So that is the biggest side effect we need to watch for.” said Saravanan.

The National Institute of Health has a way of listing their recommendations of treatments. Currently, it states there is insufficient data for the panel to either recommend for, or against, the use of convalescent plasma. For reference, drug Remdesivir and ventilators have made the list as recommendations by the panel.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular