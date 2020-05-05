Listen Now
IRS: Stimulus checks generally arriving mid-May for SSI recipients

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Internal Revenue Service says federal stimulus checks for those on Supplemental Security Income will “generally” receive checks mid-May — a spokesperson for the IRS told WRIC.

Federal stimulus checks have been sent to millions of Americans since April after Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed the federal ‘Cares Act.’

Wayne Bryant of South Richmond, an SSI recipient, says he’s anxiously awaiting his $1,200 check.

“I know you can get behind, but it’s always good to pay your bills no matter what. So, I can make due but it’s going to be tough,” Bryant said.

Connie Smith, also an SSI recipient of South Richmond, said she’s able to make ends meet and plans to use her check to pay-it-forward.

“They might not be turning off lights now, but the bills are still accumulating,” Smith told 8News. “I would help some less-fortunate people in my building. I do that now as it is.”

In addition to the $1,200 payment for qualifying Americans, there is also a $500 dollars for each child who is a dependent.

The IRS says veterans and those on SSI have until May 5 to claim children who are dependents in order to get $500 per dependent.

Married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment — $2,400 — if their adjusted gross income, which what you report on your taxes, is under $150,000.

While the IRS recommends that you file your taxes as soon as possible to get the economic relief check, people who are not required to file a tax return — such as low-income tax payers, some senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and people with disabilities — will just need to fill out the IRS Non-Filers form online.

