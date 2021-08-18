Right’s group: 1,001 killed since military took over Myanmar

International
Posted: / Updated:
Min Aung Hlaing

FILE – In this June 23, 2021, file photo, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar’s armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing delivers his speech at the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia. Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Myanmar’s military leader on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, repeated his pledge to hold fresh elections in two years and cooperate with Southeast Asian nations on finding a political solution for his country. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)

BANGKOK (AP) — More than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi about six months ago, a human rights group said Wednesday.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors protest-related arrests and deaths in Myanmar, said it confirmed two more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,001.

There has been a groundswell of protests against the military-led government since Suu Kyi’s ouster. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.

Teik Naing, secretary-general of the AAPP, said most of the people killed were anti-military activists and more than 40 were shot in the head.

In addition, a large number died in interrogation centers and prisons after being arrested, Teik Naing said.

The military leadership disputes the AAPP’s figures but has not recently released any of its own.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the military commander who took power after deposing Suu Kyi in February, said near the end of May that about 300 people had been killed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories