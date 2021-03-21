Pope decries lack of access to drinking water for many

International
Posted: / Updated:

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday urged more efforts to ensure all people have access to drinking water.

Francis lamented that far “too many people have access to (only) a little water and that (which) is possibly polluted.” He encouraged all to “reflect on the value of this marvelous and non-substitutive gift of God,” adding that water “isn’t some good of commerce but “fount of life and of health.”

“It is necessary to assure the everyone has potable water and to hygienic services,” Francis said in his traditional Sunday noon remarks to the faithful.

“I thank and encourage all who, from various professions and responsibilities, work for such an important aim,” the pope added. In particular, he cited those in his homeland, Argentina, who are working on such water projects.

The World Health Organization says some 2 billion people use a source of drinking water that is contaminated with feces.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories