WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s divisive justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, has drawn surprised comments after a gust of wind revealed that he carries a gun tucked in his belt.

Ziobro was laying a wreath at a ceremony in central Poland when the wind showed that he was carrying a Glock pistol.

Critics on social media commented that the minister must not be confident in the protection he receives as a state figure, but supporters note that Ziobro, who is also prosecutor general, has received death threats.

Ziobro says he has permission to carry a weapon and that he practices shooting at a range on weekends, as a sport. He said he had the gun on him because the alternative was to leave it in the car, which is not allowed, as he stopped at the ceremony on his way back to Warsaw at the start of the working week.

Ziobro, 52, is head of a small party in the ruling right-wing coalition and has strong views, including support for the death penalty. He authored changes to the justice system that have put Poland on a collision course with the European Union.