Paris police hunt for gunman who killed person near hospital

PARIS (AP) — Paris police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire Monday near a hospital in the wealthy 16th district of the French capital, killing one person and injuring another. Witnesses at the scene suggest it could be a case of tragic score-settling, while authorities have not made any links with terrorism.

Paris police, who opened a murder inquiry Monday, said the shooter fired several shots before fleeing on a two-wheeled vehicle. Police had no other immediate details.

Noura Berrahmouni, DSPAP Alliance, said the injured person, a woman, was a security agent for the hospital.

“It was so fast we suppose it was a score settling … If not, we think there would be more victims,” she said.

The shooter wore a hood, fired several times, according to witnesses on BFM-TV.

