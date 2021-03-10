Ivory Coast’s prime minister dies of cancer in Germany

International

by: TOUSSAINT N'GOTTA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivorian Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko died Wednesday of cancer in Germany, the presidency announced, marking the second time within a year that the country’s premier has died in office due to illness.

Bakayoko, 56, had been brought to Paris for medical treatment nearly a month ago, and had recently been moved to Germany. A government statement announcing his death was read on national television Wednesday evening.

Bakayoko was chosen last July after then-Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died from a heart problem. Coulibaly was President Alassane Ouattara’s chosen successor, and the incumbent leader decided to seek another term in office after his party’s preferred candidate died.

Ouattara maintained that the country’s two-term limit for presidents does not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum passed in 2016.

Opposition parties, though, decried Ouattara’s decision to seek a third term and all but one other candidate boycotted the vote, paving the way for his sweeping victory.

The president described Bakayoko as a “great statesman” in presenting his condolences Wednesday.

“The prime minister served Ivory Coast with dedication and selflessness,” Ouattara said.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories