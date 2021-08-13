Guatemalans held in Spain over drugs face US extradition

International

by: BARRY HATTON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Two Guatemalan men detained in Madrid will be processed for extradition to the United States for alleged drug trafficking offenses, a Spanish judicial official said Friday.

Johann Gehlert Coronado and Dieter Gehlert Coronado are to be extradited to the U.S. pending final approval from Spain’s government, confirmed the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules.

The two men were arrested on Aug. 3 and appeared in court on Aug. 5 when they agreed to surrender to U.S. authorities.

Johann Gehlert Coronado has links to Guatemala’s TODOS political party, according to documents seen by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
More Home Page Top Stories