Germany: 4 men suspected of procuring bomb material arrested

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Four men, some of them suspected right-wing extremists, were arrested Thursday as German investigators raided their homes in a probe of suspicions that they acquired substances to build an explosive device, police said.

Investigators seized raw material for explosives, firecrackers, cellphones and a substantial quantity of narcotics in the raids on the four apartments in Cologne, according to a police statement.

The men were to be brought before a judge for a decision on whether they can be kept in custody over the drug find.

Police didn’t give further details beyond saying that the men were between the ages of 36 and 53.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage