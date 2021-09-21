German police: Incident on highway with armed bus passenger

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A section of highway in southern Germany was closed Tuesday evening because of an incident involving an apparently armed passenger on board a bus, police said.

Police said that, apart from the passenger, only the two drivers were still on board the vehicle, the dpa news agency reported. All other passengers were out of the bus and on the side of the highway.

A police negotiating team was deployed but no other details were immediately available.

The A9 highway was closed in both directions between Hilpoltstein and Greding, south of Nuremberg in Bavaria.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage