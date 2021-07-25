Conservative Montenegro registers 1st same-sex partnership

International
Posted: / Updated:

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has registered the first same-sex partnership in the staunchly conservative country that is striving to join the European Union, authorities said Sunday.

The announcement is seen as a major step forward for the LGBT community in Montenegro, which has suffered harassment and isolation in the past.

The strongly patriarchal nation last year passed a law allowing same-sex partnerships as part of reforms needed to move closer to EU membership. Government Minister Tamara Srzentic says she is proud that the law has been used.

“Today is an important day for the LGBTQ community in Montenegro,” Srzentic said on Twitter. “I wish the (female) partners a lot of love and happiness in their life together.”

The law gives same-sex couples equal rights as heterosexual ones, except over adopting children. Montenegro, an Adriatic Sea nation of 620,000, is a member of NATO.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
More Home Page Top Stories