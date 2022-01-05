Brazil’s Bolsonaro is released from hospital after two days

FILE – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a joint press conference Paraguay’s president at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2021. Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported. (AP Photo/Raul Spinasse, File)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday morning in Sao Paulo, and addressed the press outside the facility.

He had been hospitalized for two days after an intestinal obstruction, which forced him to cut short his vacation. On Tuesday, the medical team accompanying him had ruled out the need for surgery.

Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries stemming from the abdominal stabbing he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.

At the time, he was operated on by Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, the same doctor who has been attending to him since then.

