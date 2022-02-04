Avalanche in Austrian Alps leaves 5 dead

VIENNA (AP) — An avalanche killed five people in the Austrian state of Tyrol on Friday, state police said Friday evening.

The avalanche occurred near the Austrian-Swiss border in the Spiss municipality, Tyrol’s emergency control center confirmed Friday afternoon.

Information about the identities and nationalities of the victims wasn’t immediately available.

At least 31 separate avalanches had been reported as of Friday afternoon, officials told The Associated Press. Four of these avalanches, including one that occurred near Sölden and another in Zillertal, involved confirmed injuries.

