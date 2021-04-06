Austria: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in balcony collapse

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A woman has died in Austria and two others were seriously injured after an apartment balcony collapsed, police said Tuesday.

Police in Upper Austria province, west of Vienna, said the balcony in the town of Lenzing collapsed Monday afternoon and the four people who were on it fell about 3 1/2 meters (11 1/2 feet).

A 55-woman was flown to a hospital in Linz, where she died on Monday night. Her 4-year-old grandson was only slightly hurt, but the boy’s mother and another woman who was visiting were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the roughly 60-year-old balcony’s collapse wasn’t immediately clear.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories