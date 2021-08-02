3 people injured by darts from a blowgun in western Germany

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — German police said three people were slightly injured Monday morning when they were targeted with darts likely shot from a blowgun in the western city of Cologne.

Police said in a statement that a construction worker, a passerby and an employee of the city’s public transportation corporation were slightly injured when hit by darts several centimeters long near the city’s downtown Barbarossaplatz square.

Several police teams were investigating and looking for a perpetrator. Possible witnesses were asked to get in touch with Cologne police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
More Home Page Top Stories