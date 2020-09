Instagram is back online after an earlier outage that impacted users across the U.S.

Users were seeing a “couldn’t refresh feed” message when visiting the popular social media app. According to DownDetector, tens of thousands of people reported the outage before service was restored around 2:30 p.m. ET

According to the DownDetector map, which uses the geolocation data linked with the social media posts, major metropolitan area in the US and Europe were most impacted.



