COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon.

The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Columbiana Centre just before 2:30 p.m. and immediately began assessing the situation.

Officials later confirmed people had been injured in the shooting and were seeking medical attention; however, the agency did not provide a number of those injured.

“The extent of injuries unknown at this time,” officials said.

Police officers are working on evacuating people from the mall. No other details were provided.

This is a developing story.