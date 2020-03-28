Listen Now
Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Infant among 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Illinois; Nearly 3,500 cases reported

CHICAGO (WGN) — An infant in the state has died related to COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker announced Saturday.

The state now has 3,491 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths after the governor announced 465 new cases of the virus Saturday. 13 more deaths were announced, including an infant and a state worker.

The infant lived in Cook County.

During his update, Gov. Pritzker reiterated that experts have told him that mortality risk among children with COVID-19 is very low. Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older.

The governor also announced that McCormick Place will be used as the state’s first field hospital. 3,000 hospital beds will be installed by the end of April.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

