In-person services resuming at Ill. driver’s license offices

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Secretary of State’s offices–including driver services facilities–will resume in-person services in the coming days.

In a news release, Secretary of State Jesse White said offices that have been closed since Jan. 3 because of the surge in COVID-19 cases across Illinois are opening their doors again.

Those offices that operate on a Monday-Friday schedule will reopen on Monday and the offices that are on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule will resume in-person services on Tuesday.

The office said people who enter the offices will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Popular