Ingleside woman mauled to death by her French bulldog

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WGN) — A suburban woman was mauled to death in her home by her dog over the weekend.

Lisa Urso, 52, was found in the back of her Ingleside home by a friend Saturday evening. She had been attacked by her French bulldog, one of her three dogs.

According to Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper, Urso had recently adopted the dog, which had originally been bred to fight.

“It (injury) wasn’t the neck, most were in her legs and arms,” Cooper said. “Some on her torso as well. Just a lot of bites. A lot of scratching. I hate to say it, but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack.”

Cooper said the attack started inside the home she shares with her boyfriend, who, he added, was also recently attacked by the same dog.

Urso had gone to animal control to get the dog back.

“You don’t really think about it happening especially with a smaller dog breed, but we forget animals can be very powerful,” Cooper said. “This particular animal has a lot of jaw strength.”

Urso’s second French bulldog also had some blood on it. Her border collie did not.

Cooper said Urso’s boyfriend wasn’t home at the time of the attack.