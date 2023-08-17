SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Starting in 2025, Illinois will require most employers to include pay scales in future job postings.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed HB3129 into effect last week, which makes it illegal for employers with more than 15 or more workers to not include pay scales and benefits for any job posting.

According to the newly-signed legislation, a pay scale refers to the wage or salary, or range of either, that an employer “reasonably expects in good faith to offer.” Applicable job postings will not only be required to show pay scales, but also a description of bonuses, stock options and other incentives offered within companies.

Along with pay transparency, the law requires employers to notify employees of all opportunities for promotion within 14 days of making an external job posting for a position.

This change is set to take effect on January 1, 2025, as an amendment to the Illinois Equal Pay Act.

New York and Hawaii will also enforce laws within the next several months that require employers to disclose salary ranges or hourly rates for jobs.