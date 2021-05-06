Illinois to move to ‘Bridge Phase’ May 14, Pritzker announces

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday Illinois will enter the “bridge phase” of reopening starting on Friday, May 14.

Pritzker said Phase Five, which is a full reopening of the state, could happen as soon as June 11.

The bridge to Phase Five expands capacity to 60% for gyms, theaters, spectator events, zoos, offices, retail, museums and amusement parks.

The “Bridge Phase” will bridge between Phase 4 restrictions and the “new normal” operations of Phase 5 and will serve as a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased business operations.

“The light we see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter,” said @GovPritzker, as he announced the easing of Illinois Covid-19 restrictions to the “bridge phase” on May 14. That’s the last step before a full reopening, which could come in early June. @WGNNews — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) May 6, 2021

Health officials previously said there will be a 28 -day monitoring period before moving to Phase Five, which is a full reopening of the economy. Phase Five requires 50% of all Illinois residents over 16 to have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and hospital admissions and death rates cannot increase significantly during that monitoring period.