Illinois to move to ‘Bridge Phase’ May 14, Pritzker announces

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday Illinois will enter the “bridge phase” of reopening starting on Friday, May 14.

Pritzker said Phase Five, which is a full reopening of the state, could happen as soon as June 11.

The bridge to Phase Five expands capacity to 60% for gyms, theaters, spectator events, zoos, offices, retail, museums and amusement parks.

The “Bridge Phase” will bridge between Phase 4 restrictions and the “new normal” operations of Phase 5 and will serve as a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased business operations.

Health officials previously said there will be a 28 -day monitoring period before moving to Phase Five, which is a full reopening of the economy. Phase Five requires 50% of all Illinois residents over 16 to have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and hospital admissions and death rates cannot increase significantly during that monitoring period.

A Bridge to Phase 5 in Illinois by WGN Web Desk on Scribd

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

