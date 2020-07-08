Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Illinois teen’s duct tape prom dress now a finalist in a national contest

News

by: Staff Writer

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTA, Ill. – A creative teenager from Sparta, Illinois is now a finalist in a scholarship contest, thanks to her duct-tape prom dress. Payton Manker made the dress out of 41 rolls of duct-tape. She was inspired after her prom was canceled due to the pandemic. Now she’s one of 10 finalists from across the country.

The coronavirus-themed dress features images of life during the pandemic. Manker even made accessories, like an anklet saying, “this too shall pass” and a “flatten the curve” face mask.

Duck brand, the tape manufacturer, will award $20,000 in scholarships later this month for the most creative uses of duct tape.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular