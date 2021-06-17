Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois starting $10M lottery for vaccinated residents, giving away scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois announced Thursday that a $10 million lottery will be held for vaccinated residents starting next month.

People are eligible for cash prizes if they are an Illinois resident 18 or over and have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois, other than a federal facility. Illinois residents 12 to 17 years old who received at least one dose are eligible for scholarships.

The vaccination clinics operated by or supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency
(FEMA) are not considered Federal facilities. FEMA-supported locations (e.g. the United Center) are
supporting state and local vaccination efforts. Anyone vaccinated at these sites is eligible for the
drawings.

The first drawing will take place on Thursday, July 8. A $1 million winner will be drawn from a statewide pool and three $150K scholarship winners for juveniles vaccinated will be drawn.

Starting on Mondays from July 12 through August 16, three winners will receive $100,000.

The grand finale will take place on August 16 and the state will give away $1 million to two different winners. A total of 16 $150,000 scholarships will be drawn for juveniles who are vaccinated.

In total, Illinois will give away 40 cash prizes of $100,000.

Winners will be notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health by phone and email. The Illinois Lottery will help the state conduct the drawings. Winners can choose to remain anonymous.

