Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois shuts down indoor dining in St. Louis region, adds restrictions due to coronavirus positivity rates

News

by: Mike Ewing

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Additional coronavirus mitigation measures will be put in place in the Illinois region outside St. Louis, health officials announced Tuesday, as the COVID-19 test positivity rate there remains above state limits.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Metro East region will be subject to additional restrictions starting Wednesday as the 7-day COVID-19 test positivity rate there remains above the state’s 8 percent limit two weeks after new restrictions were put in place.

The state’s “Restore Illinois” plan mandates new restrictions be put in place if a region’s positivity rate exceeds 8 percent for three consecutive days.

Since the new restrictions were added in the Metro East region on August 18, the rate has yet to drop below the limit, and the rate was 9.6 percent as of August 29.

The Metro East region includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties. As of the week of August 16-22, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair all meet at least one of the state’s coronavirus “warning levels.”

Starting Wednesday, restrictions in the Metro East region include:

  • Meetings, social events or gatherings (including weddings, funeral and potlucks) limited to 25 people or 25 percent of room capacity
  • No visitation at long-term care facilities
  • No indoor service at bars or restaurants
  • Gaming and casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity
  • All outside service at bars and restaurants closes at 11 p.m., and may reopen no earlier than 6 am the following day
  • All bar and restaurant patrons should be seated at tables outside, spaced 6 feet apart
  • No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors at bars and restaurants, including while waiting for a table or exiting
  • No dancing at bars or restaurants, no party buses
  • Reservations required for each party at bars and restaurants, and no seating of multiple parties at one table

Similar to when restrictions were put in place in the region two weeks ago, health officials said the region could return to Phase 4 of reopening if the average positivity rate over the next 14 days drops below 6.5 percent.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular