ALTON, Ill. – Illinois RiverWatch is looking for volunteers to help study the impact of salt on roads and its effects on local waterways.

The RiverWatch monitors these harmful levels, a task that’s essential in protecting habitats as well as keeping people and animals safe.

We spoke with Danelle Haake about what led her to create this program.

“About three years ago, we added a component that we call the winter chloride watchers. That program was designed to allow volunteers to look for places in their local communities where road salt is potentially causing conditions that are dangerous for aquatic life.”

There are several virtual trainings being held, later this year: November 29th from 6-7 PM and December 6th from 7-8:30 PM. For more information, click here.