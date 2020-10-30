Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois restaurants visited by police for defying state’s order against in-door dining

News

by: Dan Gray

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ATHENS, Ill. – Illinois bars and restaurants who are defying Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Wednesday order of no indoor dining are getting visits from police. A bar owner in New Athens says she’s had enough and is rebelling against the COVID restrictions.

New Athens, Illinois in southern St. Clair County is a town of about 2,000 people who live for their independence and freedom; but then came the COVID restrictions.

“You couldn’t go to bars, you can’t dance, you can’t congregate. First it was 10 people, then it was 50, then it was back to 10. Nobody really knows what to do,” said Karla Blades, owner of the Nail Bar.

When Pritzker brought back restrictions against indoor dining on Wednesday, Blades rebelled and stayed open. Within hours, she was visited by New Athens police.

“The police have been here two times so far. (Wednesday) they came twice,” she said. “I mean, I’m only operating at about 20 to 25 percent of what I did last year. I’m a single parent. This is my only income. Pritzker changes everything from one day to the next and I think it’s ridiculous. I think he’s overstepping his power.”

Police told her to disperse the crowd. Blades didn’t and she now expects a visit from Illinois State Police. She calls the state’s action confusing by allowing customers to play slot machines in her bar but not have food or drink while gambling

“That makes no sense! If a box store is open, if a Walmart is open, and a gas station is open, why are we not open?” she said.

Consequences may be coming but Blades is planning future events.

“We have a Halloween party Friday and I welcome everybody and I hope everybody comes,” she said.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular