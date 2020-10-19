Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois reports 3,113 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate slowly rises in state

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Illinois is reporting 3,113 new COVID-19 cases in the state today. There are also 22 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 347,161 cases, including 3,113 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. 

Today’s numbers come after the state said there were 4,245 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and 22 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 12 – October 18 is 5.4%. That number has been slowly rising over the past few days. Last Monday, the state was reporting a positivity rate of 4.3%.

Audio | Video | Photos

