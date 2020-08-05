Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Illinois reports 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 30 coronavirus-related deaths

News

by: Mike Ewing

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials said 1,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed over the past day Wednesday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, more than 46,000 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, the second-highest increase reported since the start of the pandemic. Officials have been ramping up testing as the virus is seeing a resurgence both in Illinois and across the country.

The statewide 7-day positivity rate from July 29-August 4 remains at 3.9 percent, near where it has been for the past week after rates began to climb in late June. To date, 186,471 cases of COVID-19 and 7,573 related deaths have been confirmed in Illinois.

The average number of cases measured over the past 14 days continues to rise since reaching its lowest point around late June. However, the 14-day average for coronavirus-related deaths is around 16 as of Wednesday, near the lowest point its reached since infection rates began to fall.

Hospitalizations statewide remain within limits set by the state as well, with 1,552 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday night, including 368 in intensive care and 129 on ventilators.

Two western Illinois regions established in the state’s “Restore Illinois” plan are at one of the state’s coronavirus “warning” levels as of August 2, with positivity rate increases in seven of the past 10 days, down from six on Tuesday. Hospitalization rates in those regions remain within the state’s limits, however.

On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker warned high and rising coronavirus test positivity rates in some southern Illinois counties could lead to increased mitigation measures during a visit to the region Tuesday.

Two downstate regions established in the state’s plan are still the closest the 8 percent positivity rate threshold where additional mitigation measures could be put in place, with 7.1 percent positivity in Metro East and 7.2 percent in the Southern region as of Sunday.

Pritzker said Tuesday the spread of coronavirus downstate is “worse than Chicago,” with the highest increases among young people who are 20 years old and younger. Many outbreaks are being traced to large gatherings like back-to-school parties, as well as bars and other social settings.

The positivity rate for Chicago is 4.9 percent as of August 2, the third lowest in the state.

Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in Illinois and the latest state measures at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it live on wgntv.com.

Chicago students will begin the fall with all-remote instruction, officials said Wednesday, backing away from tentative plans to have most kids return to the classroom two days a week.

Clorox disinfecting wipes won’t be fully restocked until next year due to skyrocketing demand, as the company’s CEO calls them “the hottest commodity in the business right now.” The wipes are made of the same material as face masks, medical gowns and other medical wipes, which is hard to come by.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular