Illinois rep. proposes banning ‘Grand Theft Auto’ video game due to rise in carjackings

(WTVO) — In response to an increase of carjackings in the Chicago-area, one state lawmaker wants to ban a video game he says is contributing to the problem.

According to ABC7 Chicago, State. Rep. Marcus Evans said that the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ video game series is harmful to children.

Evans said he plans to introduce a bill to ban sales of the game in Illinois.

“‘Grand Theft Auto’ and other violent video games are getting in the minds of our young people and perpetuating the normalcy of carjacking,” Evans said. “Carjacking is not normal and carjacking must stop.”

The issue was inspired after conversations with a community activist, Early Walker.

“Representative Evans and I have researched and concluded that these very young offenders of carjacking are greatly influenced by the Grand Theft Auto video game,” Walker said. “I truly believe that there is bipartisan support in Springfield to ban this game from being sold in Illinois.”